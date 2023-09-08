Home Nation

India or Bharat? 'Panic reactions, distraction tactics,' says Rahul Gandhi 

Gandhi also said such controversies seem to play out every time his party raises concerns about "crony capitalism".

Published: 08th September 2023 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Representational Image: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (Photo PTI)

By PTI

LONDON: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that the debate around the country's name that erupted on social media following the G20 Summit invitations going out in the name of the "President of Bharat" are "panic reactions" and "distraction tactics" by the government.

Gandhi also said such controversies seem to play out every time his party raises concerns about "crony capitalism".

The dinner invitation from President Droupadi Murmu to foreign leaders attending the G20 summit this weekend comes in the name of "President of Bharat".

It triggered a war of words on social media, with BJP leaders clashing with the Opposition and several celebrities and sports personalities also wading into the row.

Addressing a media conference in Brussels, the Congress MP claimed that the Opposition naming its alliance Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) has "disturbed" Prime Minister Narendra Modi enough that he wants a name change for the country.

"I'm perfectly happy with the names that we have in our Constitution. India, that is Bharat, works perfectly well for me," he said when asked which name he prefers. "But I think these, in a sense to me, are panic reactions. There's a little bit of fear in the government. These are distraction tactics," he said.

"We of course came out with the name I.N.D.I.A. for our coalition, and it's a fantastic idea because it represents exactly who we are, We consider ourselves to be the voice of India and so the word works very well. But it's obviously disturbed the Prime Minister enough that he wants to change the name of the country, which is absurd, but that's what it is," Gandhi said.

"It's also interesting that every time we raise the issue of Mr Adani and crony capitalism, the Prime Minister comes out with some dramatic new diversion tactic. It's curious that just after I did a press conference on Adani, this entire diversion was put into place. It's interesting," he added.

Gandhi on Thursday sought a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into reports that Adani family associates secretly invested "hundreds of millions" in the company through opaque investment funds based in Mauritius.

The debate around the country's name was one of several topics raised with Gandhi during his media interaction in Belgium, the first stop on his European tour which next covers France followed by the Netherlands and Norway.

Gandhi said the idea behind the tour was to have an "exchange of ideas" on global issues with European parliamentarians, interact with the Indian diaspora in these regions and also shed light on some of the challenges faced by India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi G20 summit bharat Adani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp