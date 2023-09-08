More than 86,000 children are out of school in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: According to the data available from the school education and literacy department, more than 86,000 children are out of school all over Jharkhand with Dumka having the highest number of 15, 249 students who are not getting school education.

Out of a total of 86,636 students who are out of school, 66,568 students are in the primary section while 20,068 students are in the secondary section.

According to officials, as per the reports obtained from the districts, Dumka has a maximum of 15,249 out-of-school children while Koderma has a minimum of 183 such students. Looking at the seriousness of the matter, the state Government has directed officials to take measures so that those children get enrolled in schools.

“I have directed the officials to launch an intensive drive to identify such students and enrol them in schools,” said Education Secretary K Ravi Kumar. He wondered how children still remain out of school despite the fact that regular drives are being conducted all over Jharkhand to ensure their enrollment in schools.

The Education Secretary has also asked the officials to ensure that all these students get enrolled in schools by September 30 and has directed the teachers, school management committee, and child parliament to support them.

Teachers will visit the doorsteps of these children before and after school hours and take the initiative to enrol them in schools, he said. Notably, in order to minimize the school dropout rate in the state, the school education and literacy department has already roped in teachers who will reach out to drop-out children and ensure that they get enrolled in the nearest school.

The decision was taken to ensure 100 per cent enrolment of children in schools after a significant rise in the drop-out rate of students was observed in the reports coming from districts.

To make it happen, the initiative – ‘Prayas’ which was taken earlier to ensure 100 per cent enrollment of drop-out school children, was also revived. All the schools have been asked to launch a campaign so that not a single child is left out of school.

