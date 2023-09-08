Home Nation

MS Dhoni spotted playing golf with former US President Donald Trump

On Wednesday, Dhoni was seen in attendance at the US Open men’s singles quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

Published: 08th September 2023 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni with former US President Donald Trump.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A day after enjoying a tennis match in the ongoing US Open Grand Slam tournament, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen indulging in a round of golf with ex-US President Donald Trump.

Hitesh Sanghvi, a Dubai-based Entrepreneur, shared a picture of Dhoni engaged in a game of golf with the former US President at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

"Golf with @mahi7781, @realdonaldtrump and @rajiv.knack. Thank you Mr President for hosting us,” Sanghvi wrote on his Instagram account.

In one of his Instagram stories, Sanghvi posted a video where both Dhoni and Trump can be seen playing golf together.

Earlier this year, Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a record-equalling fifth IPL title, beating Gujarat Titans in the final. He had played the entire IPL 2023 season for Chennai with a left knee issue which was also spotted to be heavily strapped.

After the IPL, he underwent a successful left knee surgery, which was done by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala at a Mumbai hospital.

Dhoni's successful knee surgery sparked optimism about his participation in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League next year.

After the 2023 IPL final, Dhoni had said he would return for at least one more season for the fans if his body allows him to do so.

