PM Modi to have over 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders on sidelines of G20 summit

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold over 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders between Friday and Sunday as India hosts the G20 summit meeting over the weekend.

Official sources said he will hold bilateral meetings with the US president and the Bangladeshi prime minister on Friday at his official residence. He will also hold a meeting with the leader of Mauritius.

On Saturday, Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events.

On Sunday, he will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, sources said. The prime minister will also have a pull-aside meeting with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

Besides, he will have bilateral meetings with the leaders of Comoros, Turkiye, the UAE, South Korea, the EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria, the sources said.

The meetings are scheduled to be held at the prime minister's official Lok Kalyan Marg residence ahead of the G20 Leaders Summit starting Saturday.

'Looking forward to meetings'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was looking forward to his meetings with US President Joe Biden, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Friday evening.

"The meetings will give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation," Modi said on X.

This evening, I look forward to three bilateral meetings at my residence.



I will be meeting Mauritius PM @KumarJugnauth, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and @POTUS @JoeBiden.



The meetings will give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2023

