Ravana, Kansa failed to erase Sanatan Dharma, can't be harmed by power-hungry parasites: UP CM

LUCKNOW: Launching a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu politicians including Udayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and a minister in his cabinet and former Union minister A Raja for their remarks on Sanatan Dharma, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that no could wipe it out as it was eternal.

Speaking for the first time over the raging controversy, Yogi Adityanath, late on Thursday night, said that the ‘parasites of power’ could not be able to destroy ‘Sanatan Dharma’, which was an eternal truth.

In his remarks, Stalin had allegedly said the Sanatan Dharma is against equality and social justice, Purportedly likening it to coronavirus and malaria, he had said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

He substantiated his claim saying, “Attempts are being made to point fingers at our Sanatan culture and insult our heritage. The Sanatan Dharma that could not be wiped out by the arrogance of the likes of Ravan, the Sanatan Dharma that did not shake because of Kansa’s (another demon king) challenge, or by atrocities of Babar and Aurangzeb, cannot be wiped out by political parasites who are calling for its eradication.”

He was speaking at an annual Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebration event at the Lucknow Police Lines.

Hitting out at Udayanidhi Stalin, over his controversial statement against Sanatan Dharma without taking his name, CM Yogi said: “Pointing finger at Sanatan Dharma amounts to making a malicious attempt to put humanity in trouble.”

“These political parasites should be ashamed of their statements...they don’t understand that when one spits at the Sun, nothing happens to the Sun. Rather the spit falls back on one’s face,” he added.

Taking a further jibe at the opposition, the UP CM said the future generations of Sanatan bashers would live in utter shame because of their misdeeds.

He emphasised that one must feel proud of India's tradition.

“At a time when the country is progressing in the right direction, with renewed energy and zeal, while respecting our heritage, some people cannot digest it. They don’t like India’s rising global prestige and position. In the Amrit Kaal, India is making rapid strides, scripting new achievements every day. To weaken and stall the country’s march to progress, some people have resorted to pointing fingers at our Sanatan Dharma,” said the UP CM.

Referring to the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Adityanath said: “Some 500 years ago, Sanatan was insulted, but it bounced back …and today a grand Ram Temple is coming up there.”

Talking about Lord Krishna, Yogi said, “Nearly 5,000 years ago, in Mathura -- which is in the present-day Uttar Pradesh -- Lord Krishna was born to establish dharma, truth, and justice...whenever injustice and atrocities rise in India, divine avatars guide the society.” “Let’s not forget that Sanatan Dharma is the eternal truth, it can’t be harmed”, CM Yogi asserted.

