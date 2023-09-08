With so much happening, will rain play spoilsport at G20 Summit? No, says Met department

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy weather with the possibility of a spell of very light rain towards the evening or night of September 9, the day the G20 leaders are slated to meet at Bharat Mandapam.

From Thursday, the IMD has begun ‘Nowcast’, a real-time weather bulletin valid for the next three hours. “We have started the Nowcast weather bulletin every three hours,” said Akhil Srivastava, IMD scientist in charge of the bulletin.

“In case of any change in weather, we will also broadcast in one or two hours,” he said.

The recent bulletin shows no rain on Friday, except for the cloudy sky. However, it said there will be the possibility of a drizzle or very light rain towards the evening or night with a cloudy sky and south-easterly winds at 3-5 kmph speed on September 9 and 10.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is prepared with a foolproof plan to deal with water-logging in case of any extreme weather events.

The Delhi LG’s office said that four heavy-duty mobile de-watering trucks, borrowed from Ahmedabad, have been deployed at ITPO and Rajghat areas to avert any waterlogging or flooding-related eventuality.

Forecast

September 9: Generally cloudy sky. Possibility of a drizzle or very light rain in the evening or night

September 10: Generally cloudy sky. Possibility of a spell of drizzle or very light rain

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy weather with the possibility of a spell of very light rain towards the evening or night of September 9, the day the G20 leaders are slated to meet at Bharat Mandapam. From Thursday, the IMD has begun ‘Nowcast’, a real-time weather bulletin valid for the next three hours. “We have started the Nowcast weather bulletin every three hours,” said Akhil Srivastava, IMD scientist in charge of the bulletin. “In case of any change in weather, we will also broadcast in one or two hours,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The recent bulletin shows no rain on Friday, except for the cloudy sky. However, it said there will be the possibility of a drizzle or very light rain towards the evening or night with a cloudy sky and south-easterly winds at 3-5 kmph speed on September 9 and 10. Meanwhile, the Delhi government is prepared with a foolproof plan to deal with water-logging in case of any extreme weather events. The Delhi LG’s office said that four heavy-duty mobile de-watering trucks, borrowed from Ahmedabad, have been deployed at ITPO and Rajghat areas to avert any waterlogging or flooding-related eventuality. Forecast September 9: Generally cloudy sky. Possibility of a drizzle or very light rain in the evening or night September 10: Generally cloudy sky. Possibility of a spell of drizzle or very light rain