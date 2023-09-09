Ahead of polls, MP government approves scheme to give compensation to victims of mob lynching

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Shivraj Singh government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to implement a compensation scheme for the victims of mob lynching and a rehabilitation programme for dependents with just two months for Assembly elections.

Chaired by the chief minister, the state cabinet meeting approved the implementation of the Mob Lynching Victim Compensation Scheme 2023.

The state cabinet also decided to rename the “Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Awas Yojana” as “Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Awas Yojana”.

It will encompass the houseless eligible families of all categories. Whenever there is a rise in the cost of a housing construction unit under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural, the unit cost will also be increased under this scheme.

Further, the cabinet decided to increase the current monthly honorarium of cooks engaged in the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana, operated under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, from the current monthly honorarium of Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 per month which will benefit 2.10 lakh cooks.

For this, in addition to the amount already allocated, Rs 294.32 crore has been approved for the remaining period of the current financial year 2023-24 and Rs 714.79 crore per year from the financial year 2024-25.

The cabinet also approved the doubling of the monthly honorarium given to guest teachers. The honorarium currently received by Class-1 has been increased from Rs 9,000 to Rs 18,000, the honorarium of Class-2 has been increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 14,000 and the honorarium of Class-3 has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

Further, in compliance with the announcement made by on August 27, a decision has been taken to provide cooking gas for Rs 450 to all women having gas connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Ladli Bahanas having gas connections under non-PMUY in the month of Shravan (July 4, 2023, to August 31, 2023). The subsidy will be payable on refills done in the month of Shravan on gas connections issued in the name of Ladli Bahanas.

