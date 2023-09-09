Home Nation

BPSC, Bihar Education Department clash over deputation of teachers for document verification

K.K. Pathak, additional chief secretary of the education department, raised objections to the decision taken by BPSC chairman Atul Prasad to utilize teachers for document verification. 

Published: 09th September 2023 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Candidates attempting Teachers' Eligibility Test

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has been embroiled in a controversy over the deputation of teachers for document verification of candidates appearing in its teacher recruitment examination. The move has been criticized by the education department, which argued that autonomy did not mean anarchy.

K.K. Pathak, additional chief secretary of the education department, raised objections to the decision taken by BPSC chairman Atul Prasad to utilize teachers for document verification. The department argued that BPSC should have consulted with them before taking such a decision, since the education department is the administrative authority in the appointment process.

Director Kanhaiya Prasad Shrivastava also emphasized the need for consultation with the general administration and law departments before making such decisions. The chief secretary, Amir Subhani, had previously directed district magistrates to stop deploying teachers and education department staff for document verification related to BPSC's teacher recruitment.

In response, BPSC secretary Ravi Bhushan defended the commission's process by stating that document verification is conducted as per established norms. BPSC verifies the documents first, and subsequently the concerned department does so at the time of appointment. Without verification of documents, BPSC cannot recommend names of candidates or send dossiers.

BPSC chairman Prasad also criticized dissenting voices on social media, stating that the government changes its officers frequently and that it was not their concern. However, there is a need for clarity on the issue and consultation with relevant departments is essential for a smooth recruitment process.
 

