'Can't we respect MLAs, attend their calls?': Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker insists on re-training officers

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In the last hour of the monsoon session of the state assembly, which was adjourned sine die on Friday, some MLAs of the ruling party also came out in support of their opposition counterparts after opposition parties objected to this 'habit' of senior state officials, who often do not pick up the phones of public representatives.

Taking a serious view of the matter, the Speaker Ritu Bhushan Khanduri immediately summoned the Chief Secretary Dr. S S Sandhu and directed him to put an end to the practice.

Raising the issue, Congress leader Pritam Singh said, "Despite repeated directions of the bench in the House during the Assembly session, the authorities are not giving due respect to the 'honourable MLAs'".

Senior Congress leader Pritam Singh, a sixth-time MLA from Chakrata, raised the issue of breach of privilege and recalled how he called up the PMGSY chief engineer about 28 times in one case, but he did not respond.

Pritam also got the support of ruling party MLA Khajan Das and demanded strict action against the officer concerned, as well as an end to the trend of 'evil-culture'. On this, the Speaker Ritu Bhushan Khanduri made a strong comment and handed over the entire matter to the Privileges Committee.

Taking a very serious view of the matter, Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan said, "She is directing the government for the second time that traditions and rules cannot be flouted. The protocol of the MLAs cannot be put on hold." Speaker Khanduri said perhaps the time has come to write a letter to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy in Mussoorie through the Assembly Speaker, "Protocol should also be taught in the studies that are conducted. "It is sad that this is happening to the six-time MLA", Speaker Khanduri said.

Speaker Ritu Bhushan Khanduri said, "Officials cannot behave in this manner. It is very sad that in a land of values like Uttarakhand, where Gods reside, can't we respect each other, pick up the phone and stand up and pay respect to an MLA? "This is their protocol, it is very shameful that I have to say this in the House", Speaker Khanduri said.

DEHRADUN: In the last hour of the monsoon session of the state assembly, which was adjourned sine die on Friday, some MLAs of the ruling party also came out in support of their opposition counterparts after opposition parties objected to this 'habit' of senior state officials, who often do not pick up the phones of public representatives. Taking a serious view of the matter, the Speaker Ritu Bhushan Khanduri immediately summoned the Chief Secretary Dr. S S Sandhu and directed him to put an end to the practice. Raising the issue, Congress leader Pritam Singh said, "Despite repeated directions of the bench in the House during the Assembly session, the authorities are not giving due respect to the 'honourable MLAs'".googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Senior Congress leader Pritam Singh, a sixth-time MLA from Chakrata, raised the issue of breach of privilege and recalled how he called up the PMGSY chief engineer about 28 times in one case, but he did not respond. Pritam also got the support of ruling party MLA Khajan Das and demanded strict action against the officer concerned, as well as an end to the trend of 'evil-culture'. On this, the Speaker Ritu Bhushan Khanduri made a strong comment and handed over the entire matter to the Privileges Committee. Taking a very serious view of the matter, Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan said, "She is directing the government for the second time that traditions and rules cannot be flouted. The protocol of the MLAs cannot be put on hold." Speaker Khanduri said perhaps the time has come to write a letter to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy in Mussoorie through the Assembly Speaker, "Protocol should also be taught in the studies that are conducted. "It is sad that this is happening to the six-time MLA", Speaker Khanduri said. Speaker Ritu Bhushan Khanduri said, "Officials cannot behave in this manner. It is very sad that in a land of values like Uttarakhand, where Gods reside, can't we respect each other, pick up the phone and stand up and pay respect to an MLA? "This is their protocol, it is very shameful that I have to say this in the House", Speaker Khanduri said.