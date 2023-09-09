Contest from another state if not serious about working for peace: Manipur BJP MLA

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A ruling BJP MLA in Manipur has asked the state’s 10 Kuki-Zo legislators to quit and contest from another state if they are not serious about working for peace and focused only on the “separate administration” demand.

BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh asked how these elected representatives, including seven from his party could find a solution to the ongoing turmoil in Manipur by talking to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

“These so-called legislators seem to be attending office in another state. Are they all serious about bringing a peaceful solution to our state? And how will that be possible by discussing with another state leader who has a different agenda?” Singh wrote on X, previously Twitter.

The Kuki-Zo legislators had a closed-door meeting with the Mizoram CM in Aizawl on Wednesday. Leaders of some Kuki-Zo civil society organisations also attended it.

Singh said if these legislators continue to stick to their demands and are not serious about bringing about peace, he would urge them to resign from the Manipur Assembly.

“…it is morally not correct to remain in public office, take a salary from the state and talk about division and separation from the state,” Singh said, adding that it is better to have legislators in these constituencies from other tribal communities who are willing to work unitedly for the progress of the state.

“I request my fellow legislators to come back to the state and work unitedly for a peaceful and prosperous Manipur or resign…honourably and continue with their demand and contest from some other state,” he further wrote on X.

The Kuki-Zo lawmakers raised the demand for a separate administration after Manipur was virtually partitioned on ethnic lines in the wake of the violence.

Meanwhile, security forces and police recovered one 7.62mm SLR, one 9mm carbine and one 9mm pistol during a joint operation on Saturday. These weapons were believed to have been looted during violence earlier.

