India, Japan keen to step up ties in connectivity, commerce: Prime Minister Modi

Published: 09th September 2023 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the G20 summit.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here on Saturday.

Modi said India and Japan were eager to enhance cooperation in connectivity, commerce and other sectors.

"Held productive talks with PM Kishida. We took stock of India-Japan bilateral ties and the ground covered during India's G20 Presidency and Japan's G7 Presidency. We are eager to enhance cooperation in connectivity, commerce and other sectors," Modi said on X.

