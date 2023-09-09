Home Nation

Jaipur Diary: Deputy CM Pilot’s absence in Jaipur questions his role in polls

In the election season, supporters of former CM Vasundhara Raje are excited by her presence at the launch of BJP’s four Parivartan Yatras in the state.

FILE - Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Amid Raje dilemma, BJP begins Parivartan Yatra 

In the election season, supporters of former CM Vasundhara Raje are excited by her presence at the launch of BJP’s four Parivartan Yatras in the state. However, Raje's loyalists are still waiting for her to get an important responsibility. Raje’s chief rival and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has reiterated that state polls will be fought on the face of PM Narendra Modi. Beyond the Raje dilemma, a big buzz has erupted over comments of Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari while launching the last of the Yatras in Hanumangarh district. He also profusely praised the works of previous Raje governments.

Pilot’s absence in Jaipur questions his role in polls

While former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot was out of town on his birthday, the Pink City was full of posters and hoardings congratulating him on the occasion. Amid discussions on why Pilot stayed away from celebrations in the election year, some of his supporters say that he is in America for family reasons. However, there is no official information of any kind. After Pilot was made a CWC member a fortnight ago, his loyalists were thrilled. But a day before his birthday, Pilot was not made the chairman of any of the eight major committees formed for the Rajasthan elections. 

Jodhpur’s ex-Queen on Padyatra in Election year

Former Maharani of Jodhpur Hemlata Raje has started a very special socio-religious journey. In 9 days, all Padyatris, including the former queen, will walk 180 kms, with 20 kms being covered daily. A large number of women are participating in the yatra which will end at the Baba Ramdev temple in Jaisalmer.  Earlier, the former Jodhpur King Gaj Singh had also taken out a pilgrimage on foot. The former Queen Hemlata Raje says “there is nothing like Mannat but I want prosperity and peace in the country. May love and brotherhood prevail.  This yatra is being undertaken with this objective in mind.” 

Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur
rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com

