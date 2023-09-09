Man pushes wife into well, sends video to in-laws demanding dowry in Madhya Pradesh

By PTI

NEEMUCH: A man has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district for allegedly pushing his wife into a well and sending a video to her parents while demanding dowry, police said on Saturday.

The woman hung on to a rope inside the well for two hours before the accused pulled her our, as per her complaint.

The incident took place at Keeron village under Jawad police station limits, 12 km from here, on August 21, a local police official said.

Complainant Usha Keer, hailing from Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan, was married to Rakesh Keer some three years ago but he and his parents were constantly harassing her for dowry, said police sub-inspector Aslam Khan.

He also allegedly beat her up, the official said.

On August 21, Rakesh allegedly pushed Usha into a well around 2 pm.

She saved herself from drowning by holding on to a rope while Rakesh shot her video and sent it to the in-laws, demanding dowry.

Finally, he pulled her out after two hours, said assistant sub-inspector Virendra Singh Raghuvanshi.

After the video went viral and the woman filed a complaint, the police arrested Rakesh Keer under Indian Penal Code sections 498-A (treating a married woman with cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), Khan said.

Further probe was on.

