Sacked Rajasthan Congress Minister Rajendra Gudha joins Shinde's Shiv Sena

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The political landscape in Rajasthan has been shaken up by the recent move of former Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha.

Dismissed from his ministerial post and having launched a front against the Gehlot government over the Lal Diary issue, Gudha joined the Shiv Sena's Shinde faction on Saturday. The event took place in his native village of Gudha (Neemkathana) in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, who appointed him as the coordinator for Rajasthan.

Gudha's move to the Shiv Sena was unexpected, given his offensive against the Congress and the CM Gehlot in particular. Many had expected him to join the BJP, but he chose to join Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde group to avoid any taint of a nexus with the BJP. In fact, Gudha had previously been associated with both the BSP and the Congress.

During the event, Gudha launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, accusing him of using agencies like the ED and CBI, similar to how he claims the Central Government does. He also expressed doubts about the Congress party's current situation, suggesting that the election results would reveal the truth.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, who welcomed Gudha into the party, questioned Chief Minister Gehlot's actions and stated that the public would judge Gehlot's actions. Shinde emphasized that Gudha may have left his ministerial position but remained committed to the truth. He added that the unity of Rajasthan's courage and Maharashtra's valour is heartening and that they would ensure the well-being of every Rajasthani in Maharashtra.

It is worth noting that Gudha's history of political affiliations is noteworthy. He initially contested elections on a BSP ticket in 2008 and later switched to the Congress after a victory, where he became a minister. In 2013, he lost as a Congress candidate, and in the 2018 assembly elections, he rejoined the BSP after winning as an MLA. Surprisingly, he once again switched back to Congress and was appointed as a Minister of State.

Despite Rajendra Gudha joining Shiv Sena, he will not immediately lose his MLA status, according to experts. Gudha falls under the purview of the defection law, which entails a thorough process to terminate his membership, requiring time to complete. A petition must be filed with the Assembly Speaker to disqualify Gudha on the grounds of defection. The Congress Legislature Party whip or any MLA can submit this petition to the Speaker.

Afterwards, the Assembly Speaker will issue a notice to Gudha, soliciting his response. Following Gudha's reply, the Assembly Speaker will conduct hearings akin to a court, with legal representation present. Following a comprehensive hearing, the Speaker will render a decision, after which Gudha's fate will be determined.

JAIPUR: The political landscape in Rajasthan has been shaken up by the recent move of former Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha. Dismissed from his ministerial post and having launched a front against the Gehlot government over the Lal Diary issue, Gudha joined the Shiv Sena's Shinde faction on Saturday. The event took place in his native village of Gudha (Neemkathana) in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, who appointed him as the coordinator for Rajasthan. Gudha's move to the Shiv Sena was unexpected, given his offensive against the Congress and the CM Gehlot in particular. Many had expected him to join the BJP, but he chose to join Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde group to avoid any taint of a nexus with the BJP. In fact, Gudha had previously been associated with both the BSP and the Congress.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During the event, Gudha launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, accusing him of using agencies like the ED and CBI, similar to how he claims the Central Government does. He also expressed doubts about the Congress party's current situation, suggesting that the election results would reveal the truth. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, who welcomed Gudha into the party, questioned Chief Minister Gehlot's actions and stated that the public would judge Gehlot's actions. Shinde emphasized that Gudha may have left his ministerial position but remained committed to the truth. He added that the unity of Rajasthan's courage and Maharashtra's valour is heartening and that they would ensure the well-being of every Rajasthani in Maharashtra. It is worth noting that Gudha's history of political affiliations is noteworthy. He initially contested elections on a BSP ticket in 2008 and later switched to the Congress after a victory, where he became a minister. In 2013, he lost as a Congress candidate, and in the 2018 assembly elections, he rejoined the BSP after winning as an MLA. Surprisingly, he once again switched back to Congress and was appointed as a Minister of State. Despite Rajendra Gudha joining Shiv Sena, he will not immediately lose his MLA status, according to experts. Gudha falls under the purview of the defection law, which entails a thorough process to terminate his membership, requiring time to complete. A petition must be filed with the Assembly Speaker to disqualify Gudha on the grounds of defection. The Congress Legislature Party whip or any MLA can submit this petition to the Speaker. Afterwards, the Assembly Speaker will issue a notice to Gudha, soliciting his response. Following Gudha's reply, the Assembly Speaker will conduct hearings akin to a court, with legal representation present. Following a comprehensive hearing, the Speaker will render a decision, after which Gudha's fate will be determined.