Tanker carrying sulphuric acid falls into nullah in Thane, driver hospitalised 

By PTI

THANE: A tanker carrying sulphuric acid skidded and fell into a nullah on the outskirts of Thane city of Maharashtra early on Saturday, following which the entire corrosive substance got mixed into the water body and its strong smell pervaded the area, an official said.

The accident took place on the Mumbra bypass road around 5 a.m., in which the tanker driver suffered injuries and was hospitalised, he said.

The nullah, where the incident occurred, flows on the outskirts of Thane city and leads to the Mumbra creek.

"A tanker carrying eight tonnes of sulphuric acid skidded and fell into a nullah. The accident occurred as its driver, Brijesh Sarol (45), lost control over the vehicle. He received injuries and was admitted to a local hospital," he said.

However, he did not suffer any burn injuries due to the acid, Tadvi added.

"The acid got mixed with the nullah water and a strong smell of the corrosive liquid filled the locality, which is difficult to go away immediately," he said.

After being informed, a disaster management team reached the affected site and carried out a rescue and relief operation that lasted about two hours, the official said.

"As the area where the accident took place is not residential, it does not pose much harm to anyone and so far no health-related complaint has been received from anybody," Tadvi said.

