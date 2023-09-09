Home Nation

Tripura by-polls: CPI (M) alleges 'large scale rigging, demands fresh elections

A statement issued by the party on Friday stated that the results for the by-elections to two Assembly constituencies in Tripura vindicated apprehensions raised by the Left Front.

Published: 09th September 2023 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

election, polls, bypoll

Image used for representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Alleging large-scale rigging, the Politbureau of the communist party of India (Marxist) CPI (M) on Friday reiterated its demand to countermand by-elections held in Tripura and to hold fresh polls be conducted under strict supervision.

A statement issued by the party on Friday stated that the results for the by-elections to two Assembly constituencies in Tripura – Boxanagar and Dhanpur –  as declared by the Chief Electoral Officer vindicated the apprehensions raised by the Left Front.

It also added that the results justified the demand for countermanding them and holding fresh polls under strict supervision.

"In the Boxanagar constituency, the BJP won securing 89 per cent of votes polled and 71 per cent in the Dhanpur constituency. This is unprecedented in the state’s history of elections. After having lost the Boxanagar seat to the CPIM  in the February elections, it is impossible for the BJP to secure 89 per cent votes except through large-scale rigging," reads the statement.

These elections have been reduced to a mockery with large-scale rigging by the BJP in connivance with the administration and police, the CPI (M) stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp