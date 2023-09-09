Tripura by-polls: CPI (M) alleges 'large scale rigging, demands fresh elections

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Alleging large-scale rigging, the Politbureau of the communist party of India (Marxist) CPI (M) on Friday reiterated its demand to countermand by-elections held in Tripura and to hold fresh polls be conducted under strict supervision.

A statement issued by the party on Friday stated that the results for the by-elections to two Assembly constituencies in Tripura – Boxanagar and Dhanpur – as declared by the Chief Electoral Officer vindicated the apprehensions raised by the Left Front.

It also added that the results justified the demand for countermanding them and holding fresh polls under strict supervision.

"In the Boxanagar constituency, the BJP won securing 89 per cent of votes polled and 71 per cent in the Dhanpur constituency. This is unprecedented in the state’s history of elections. After having lost the Boxanagar seat to the CPIM in the February elections, it is impossible for the BJP to secure 89 per cent votes except through large-scale rigging," reads the statement.

These elections have been reduced to a mockery with large-scale rigging by the BJP in connivance with the administration and police, the CPI (M) stated.

NEW DELHI: Alleging large-scale rigging, the Politbureau of the communist party of India (Marxist) CPI (M) on Friday reiterated its demand to countermand by-elections held in Tripura and to hold fresh polls be conducted under strict supervision. A statement issued by the party on Friday stated that the results for the by-elections to two Assembly constituencies in Tripura – Boxanagar and Dhanpur – as declared by the Chief Electoral Officer vindicated the apprehensions raised by the Left Front. It also added that the results justified the demand for countermanding them and holding fresh polls under strict supervision.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "In the Boxanagar constituency, the BJP won securing 89 per cent of votes polled and 71 per cent in the Dhanpur constituency. This is unprecedented in the state’s history of elections. After having lost the Boxanagar seat to the CPIM in the February elections, it is impossible for the BJP to secure 89 per cent votes except through large-scale rigging," reads the statement. These elections have been reduced to a mockery with large-scale rigging by the BJP in connivance with the administration and police, the CPI (M) stated.