Asia Cup: Rain halts Indo-Pak clash

By PTI

COLOMBO: A spell of heavy rain halted play in the marquee Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan here on Sunday.

India were 147 for two in 24.1 overs when rain lashed the Premadasa Stadium here.

Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries.

India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan was called off due to rain.

The organisers have added a reserve day for this India-Pakistan clash.

If the match can't be completed today, it will resume tomorrow.

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup.

Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the tournament.

