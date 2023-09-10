Home Nation

Asia Cup: Rain halts Indo-Pak clash

Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries.

Published: 10th September 2023 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Asia Cup: Rain halts Indo-Pak clash

India's Rohit Sharma reacts after being dismissed during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Sept.10, 2023. (AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: A spell of heavy rain halted play in the marquee Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan here on Sunday.

India were 147 for two in 24.1 overs when rain lashed the Premadasa Stadium here.

Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries.

India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan was called off due to rain.

The organisers have added a reserve day for this India-Pakistan clash.

If the match can't be completed today, it will resume tomorrow.

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup.

Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the tournament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cricket Asia Cup Ind VS Pak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp