BJP MLA bats for ‘equal land law’ in Manipur

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An MLA of the ruling BJP in strife-torn Manipur has batted for an equal land law in the state.

Rajkumar Imo Singh, the Sagolband legislator, has written to all legislators seeking their cooperation in this regard.

The Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act 1960, enacted by the Parliament, does not allow a native of the Imphal Valley to buy land in the tribal-majority hill districts but the tribals can buy land anywhere in the state. The valley makes up around 10% of the state’s total geographical areas.

Singh said it is, perhaps, the most important moment in the history of the people of the state to seek a new law that allows equality for everyone – a land law that is equal for all citizens.

“As a legislator, I seek the cooperation of all members…to stand united and amend the MLR and LR Act in the Assembly, which will benefit the indigenous people,” Singh said.

“Let us all unite for this cause and move together for the Act to be applicable and extended to the whole state. As this is an Act of Parliament, it has to be ultimately ratified and amended in Parliament for which we all should initiate in one voice,” he said.

Have written a letter appealing to all Legislators to join and unite hands. There should be a Manipur where there are equal laws, thus an equal land law for every section of the society. The Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act 1960, enacted by Parliament needs to be… pic.twitter.com/Izq0nlE0MK — Rajkumar Imo Singh (@imosingh) September 10, 2023

He said during 1988-90 when his father, the late RK Jaichandra Singh, was serving as the chief minister, the latter took the initiative to amend the Act.

“To ensure the smooth passage of the Bill, he had discussed with various village chiefs from the hill districts along with the legislators and other stakeholders to allow the MLR and LR Act to be extended in their areas…However, this failed to see the light as a majority of the legislators, including the valley legislators, were apprehensive of this amendment to the Act,” Singh said.

He said it is an irony that powerful tribal leaders, politicians, businessmen and village chiefs created an “imaginary” threat perception that people from the valley would go and settle down in the hill districts.

“On the other hand, these leaders have their properties in the valley and are enjoying the benefits while the poor tribal people in the hills are not able to enjoy the same as the land belongs to the chiefs, a few individuals, community as per the customary law,” he added.

GUWAHATI: An MLA of the ruling BJP in strife-torn Manipur has batted for an equal land law in the state. Rajkumar Imo Singh, the Sagolband legislator, has written to all legislators seeking their cooperation in this regard. The Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act 1960, enacted by the Parliament, does not allow a native of the Imphal Valley to buy land in the tribal-majority hill districts but the tribals can buy land anywhere in the state. The valley makes up around 10% of the state’s total geographical areas.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Singh said it is, perhaps, the most important moment in the history of the people of the state to seek a new law that allows equality for everyone – a land law that is equal for all citizens. “As a legislator, I seek the cooperation of all members…to stand united and amend the MLR and LR Act in the Assembly, which will benefit the indigenous people,” Singh said. “Let us all unite for this cause and move together for the Act to be applicable and extended to the whole state. As this is an Act of Parliament, it has to be ultimately ratified and amended in Parliament for which we all should initiate in one voice,” he said. Have written a letter appealing to all Legislators to join and unite hands. There should be a Manipur where there are equal laws, thus an equal land law for every section of the society. The Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act 1960, enacted by Parliament needs to be… pic.twitter.com/Izq0nlE0MK — Rajkumar Imo Singh (@imosingh) September 10, 2023 He said during 1988-90 when his father, the late RK Jaichandra Singh, was serving as the chief minister, the latter took the initiative to amend the Act. “To ensure the smooth passage of the Bill, he had discussed with various village chiefs from the hill districts along with the legislators and other stakeholders to allow the MLR and LR Act to be extended in their areas…However, this failed to see the light as a majority of the legislators, including the valley legislators, were apprehensive of this amendment to the Act,” Singh said. He said it is an irony that powerful tribal leaders, politicians, businessmen and village chiefs created an “imaginary” threat perception that people from the valley would go and settle down in the hill districts. “On the other hand, these leaders have their properties in the valley and are enjoying the benefits while the poor tribal people in the hills are not able to enjoy the same as the land belongs to the chiefs, a few individuals, community as per the customary law,” he added.