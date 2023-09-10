Home Nation

Man serving death sentence in Kopardi rape and murder case found dead in Pune jail

The victim, who belonged to the Maratha community, was found murdered after being raped on July 13, 2016 in Kopardi village.

Published: 10th September 2023 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

PUNE: A convict serving death sentence in a 2016 case of rape and murder of a minor girl at Kopardi in Maharashtra was found hanging in his cell at the Yerwada Central Jail in Pune on Sunday morning, police said.

Initial findings suggest it to be a case of death by suicide, they said, adding the convict, identified as Jitendra Babulal Shinde (32), was undergoing psychiatric treatment.

According to the police, a prison guard found Shinde hanging in his cell and alerted the other guards.

The prisoner was taken for a medical examination where he was declared dead, an official from Yerawada police station said.

In 2017, a sessions court in Ahmednagar district sentenced three men, including Shinde, to death for the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Kopardi village of the district in 2016.

The victim, who belonged to the Maratha community, was found murdered after being raped on July 13, 2016 in Kopardi village.

The accused had inflicted injuries all over her body and broken her limbs before throttling her, police earlier said.

The incident had triggered widespread protests from the Maratha community, who took out marches across the state over it.

The other two convicts in the case are Santosh Gorakh Bhawal and Nitin Gopinath Bhailume.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7))

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO case rape and murder Kopardi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp