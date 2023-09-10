Manipur govt condemns ‘unwanted actions’ of security forces in Tengnoupal, to apprise Centre

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government will apprise the Centre about Friday’s “unwanted actions” of central security forces in the Tengnoupal district in which three persons were killed and several others injured.

A decision on this was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, on Saturday evening.

“The Cabinet condemned the unwanted actions of the Central security forces to civilians. The Cabinet also resolved to apprise about the incident to the Centre,” a Manipur government statement said.

Manipur Police earlier stated the security forces had used “minimum force”.

“In a calibrated response in self-defence and to control the unruly mob, security forces used minimum force to disperse the mob that led to injuries to a few persons who were part of the mob (and) out of which two reportedly died,” police had said in a statement on Friday evening.

One more person reportedly succumbed to injuries the next day.

Narrating the incident, the police said a gunbattle had erupted that morning between security forces and some armed miscreants who attempted to resort to arson and violence in the village.

“Following this incident, crowds of thousands of people attempted to move towards Pallel. However, security forces jointly attempted to stop the mob to ensure peace and stability...Being blocked by security forces, some armed miscreants from within the mob fired at security forces resulting in gunshot injuries to an Army officer,” the police statement said.

The injured officer was evacuated to a military hospital by helicopter. Three police personnel were also injured while the crowd was being dispersed.

Meanwhile, after the meeting of the cabinet, minister Dr Sapam Ranjan said the cabinet approved the permanent housing scheme for the displaced persons whose houses were burnt down or damaged in the violence that broke out on May 3.

According to police reports, altogether 4,806 houses were burned down or destroyed across the state, he said.

