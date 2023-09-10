Home Nation

Manipur govt condemns ‘unwanted actions’ of security forces in Tengnoupal, to apprise Centre

Narrating the incident, the police said a gunbattle had erupted that morning between security forces and some armed miscreants who attempted to resort to arson and violence in the village. 

Published: 10th September 2023 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Manipur violence

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AFP)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government will apprise the Centre about Friday’s “unwanted actions” of central security forces in the Tengnoupal district in which three persons were killed and several others injured.

A decision on this was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, on Saturday evening.

“The Cabinet condemned the unwanted actions of the Central security forces to civilians. The Cabinet also resolved to apprise about the incident to the Centre,” a Manipur government statement said.

Manipur Police earlier stated the security forces had used “minimum force”.

“In a calibrated response in self-defence and to control the unruly mob, security forces used minimum force to disperse the mob that led to injuries to a few persons who were part of the mob (and) out of which two reportedly died,” police had said in a statement on Friday evening.

One more person reportedly succumbed to injuries the next day.

Narrating the incident, the police said a gunbattle had erupted that morning between security forces and some armed miscreants who attempted to resort to arson and violence in the village. 

“Following this incident, crowds of thousands of people attempted to move towards Pallel. However, security forces jointly attempted to stop the mob to ensure peace and stability...Being blocked by security forces, some armed miscreants from within the mob fired at security forces resulting in gunshot injuries to an Army officer,” the police statement said. 

The injured officer was evacuated to a military hospital by helicopter. Three police personnel were also injured while the crowd was being dispersed.

Meanwhile, after the meeting of the cabinet, minister Dr Sapam Ranjan said the cabinet approved the permanent housing scheme for the displaced persons whose houses were burnt down or damaged in the violence that broke out on May 3. 

According to police reports, altogether 4,806 houses were burned down or destroyed across the state, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur violence Tengnoupal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp