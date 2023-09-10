Home Nation

Rare Shivaji artefact to be brought back from UK, says govt

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. (PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A rare artefact associated with Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji is set to be repatriated from the United Kingdom, the Union Ministry of Culture has said.

In a post on X on Saturday, the ministry said that "repatriation of our treasured artefacts is a big win for India's diplomatic efforts".

The announcement coincided with the G20 Leaders' Summit, which kicked off in Delhi on Saturday.

"Our glorious heritage returns. Get ready to witness history in the making as the legendary 'wagh nakh' of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is all set to make its triumphant return to where it truly belongs," the ministry said in its post. It used the hashtags #CultureUnitesAll and #G20India with the post.

The ministry also shared a poster bearing the tagline "India reclaims its history". The poster referred to the 'wagh nakh' as "the weapon used to vanquish Afzal Khan".

