Beacon of hope: With steady rise in tourist flow, 300 hubs planned in J&K

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With the aim of luring more tourists to Jammu and Kashmir, the government is planning to develop 300 new tourist destinations in the picturesque UT to provide a variety of gateway options for domestic and foreign tourists.

“Around 300 new destinations, including heritage sites, offbeat, adventure and spiritual destinations are being developed to provide a variety of gateway options filled with activities, festivals, natural scenery, shopping and B&B (Bed & Breakfast) homestay in picturesque and calm villages,” Lt Governor Manjor Sinha said after inaugurating the ‘Bangus Adventure Festival’ in the border district of Kupwara.

He said several offbeat destinations of J&K are ideal escape for travellers seeking leisure adventures and enchanting experiences. They offer everything from adventure, exquisite cuisine, pilgrimage and traditional handicrafts to serene mountains.

According to officials, after holding the G20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar in May this year, there has been an increase in footfall of foreign tourists in Jammu Kashmir. Today, tourists in record numbers are visiting J&K, the Lt Governor said.

He said about 1.58 crore tourists visited J&K this year so far. “It is not just a number, rather it is a new beginning for the region,” he added. An all-time high of 2.5 million tourists, including 3.65 lakh Amarnath yatris, visited the militancy-hit Kashmir in 2022. It was the highest-ever footfall of tourists in Kashmir.

This year, the officials are expecting a further increase in the tourist inflow to the Valley due to the drop in militancy violence and considerable improvement in the law and order situation. The Lt Governor administration is also mulling holding a national-level tourism summit in the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu. The tourism summit is likely to be held by the end of this year or early 2024.

No restrictions on traffic during VVIP movement

Police have decided to allow civilian traffic during VVIP movement at the Srinagar-Jammu highway while mulling to phase out curbs on public transport during convoy movement due to a drop in militant violence and improvement in ground situation, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. The restrictions were imposed in the aftermath of the Pulwama militant suicide attack on a convoy in February 2019 that killed 40 paramilitary personnel. The public and the political parties have been urging officials to ease restrictions for the smooth plying of civilian vehicles.

