Central policies benefit the rich: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, alleging the ruling party’s policies were created to benefit the rich.

Addressing a public meeting in the Niwai assembly constituency of Rajasthan’s Tonk district, Priyanka accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “making deals abroad for his industrialist friends.”

This was Priyanka’s first meeting in poll-bound Rajasthan and her first independent public meeting in the state. She inaugurated the Indira Rasoi Yojana Gramin (rural), a flagship scheme of the Ashok Gehlot government to provide nutritious meals for just Rs 8 to needy people.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot shared the dais. Priyanka began by extending greetings in the Rajasthani language, saying, “Ram-Ram.” The Congress leader was combative against the BJP-ruled Centre over a range of issues such as rising prices, unemployment and inflation. She also criticized PM Modi’s self-proclaimed identity as the “son of the soil even as he travels in expensive convoys that cost crores of rupees.”

“The benefits provided by the Rajasthan government through its schemes are people’s rights. But why has inflation skyrocketed in the country?” she asked. “Though oil companies have raked in massive profits, why are petrol and diesel so expensive in the country? People need to raise their voice against it,” she said.

The Congress leader accused PM Modi of making deals abroad for his industrialist friends. “BJP policies are only aimed at promoting the rich. They have nothing for the poor and middle class.”

“Many people’s homes were destroyed in heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh. Our government is trying to assist the affected, but what did the Prime Minister’s friend, Adani ji, do? He reduced the prices of apples. When people went to buy cement to rebuild their houses, he increased its prices.”

She also commented on the freak rains in the national Capital in the middle of the G20 summit, saying the rains left the Bharat Mandapam area waterlogged. “It is a divine signal to the government to behave,” she said. Gandhi also strongly criticised the Centre on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), saying, “The Centre is not sincerely addressing people’s concerns, burdening the state,” she said.

Pulling no punches

On inflation: BJP’s policies favour the rich. Where was the PM when you were grappling with inflation? Why has inflation skyrocketed? States are setting up relief camps to combat inflation

Fuel prices: Oil companies are raking in massive profits in India. Why are petrol and diesel so expensive?

Cronyism: PM is making deals abroad for industrialist friends. BJP has nothing for the poor and the middle class

Costly convoys: PM Modi’s self-proclaimed identity as the ‘son of the soil’ is inconsistent with his expensive convoys that cost crores of rupees.

