India makes renewed push for UN reforms as G20 meet ends

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AS the two-day G20 summit drew to a closure on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a renewed push for expansion of the UN Security Council to reflect the new realities.

Modi also proposed a virtual session of the G20 around the end of November to take stock of the suggestions and decisions made by the leaders at the summit, which saw several world leaders lauding India’s presidency for ensuring several tangible outcomes.

PM Modi hands over the customary

gavel of the G20 presidency to the

President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio

Lula da Silva | PTI

The world has changed a lot since the time the UN was established. The number of countries included in the UN has jumped from 51 founding members to around 200. “Despite this, the permanent members in the UNSC are still the same. From then till today the world has changed a lot in every respect. Be it transport, communication, health, or education, every sector has been transformed. These new realities should be reflected in our new global structure,’’ Modi said.

Pitching for reforms, Modi said this is why a historic initiative was made on Saturday by granting the 55-nation African Union permanent membership of the G20. India’s G20 presidency will end in November and Brazil will take over on December 1. On Sunday, PM Modi handed over the customary gavel of the G20 chair to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. “We have unwavering faith that they (Brazil) will lead with dedication, and vision and will further global unity as well as prosperity. India assures all possible cooperation to Brazil during their upcoming G20 Presidency,’’ Modi said.

The two days of the summit witnessed extensive discussions on ‘one earth, one family’. “We are currently discussing a future where we transcend the concept of Global Village and witness the Global Family becoming a reality. It’s a future where not only the interests of countries are intertwined, but also where hearts are interconnected,’’ said PM Modi. World leaders hailed India’s G20 leadership, with US President Joe Biden saying the New Delhi summit proved the grouping can still drive solutions to pressing issues.

NEW DELHI: AS the two-day G20 summit drew to a closure on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a renewed push for expansion of the UN Security Council to reflect the new realities. Modi also proposed a virtual session of the G20 around the end of November to take stock of the suggestions and decisions made by the leaders at the summit, which saw several world leaders lauding India’s presidency for ensuring several tangible outcomes. PM Modi hands over the customary gavel of the G20 presidency to the President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva | PTIThe world has changed a lot since the time the UN was established. The number of countries included in the UN has jumped from 51 founding members to around 200. “Despite this, the permanent members in the UNSC are still the same. From then till today the world has changed a lot in every respect. Be it transport, communication, health, or education, every sector has been transformed. These new realities should be reflected in our new global structure,’’ Modi said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pitching for reforms, Modi said this is why a historic initiative was made on Saturday by granting the 55-nation African Union permanent membership of the G20. India’s G20 presidency will end in November and Brazil will take over on December 1. On Sunday, PM Modi handed over the customary gavel of the G20 chair to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. “We have unwavering faith that they (Brazil) will lead with dedication, and vision and will further global unity as well as prosperity. India assures all possible cooperation to Brazil during their upcoming G20 Presidency,’’ Modi said. The two days of the summit witnessed extensive discussions on ‘one earth, one family’. “We are currently discussing a future where we transcend the concept of Global Village and witness the Global Family becoming a reality. It’s a future where not only the interests of countries are intertwined, but also where hearts are interconnected,’’ said PM Modi. World leaders hailed India’s G20 leadership, with US President Joe Biden saying the New Delhi summit proved the grouping can still drive solutions to pressing issues.