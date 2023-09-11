Home Nation

Indigo passenger booked for alleged sexual harassment onboard Mumbai-Guwahati flight

The complainant has filed an FIR with the local police and the airline will provide assistance in investigation when required, IndiGo said in a statement.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A passenger travelling on budget carrier IndiGo's flight to Guwahati from Mumbai was handed over to the Guwahati police on arrival for allegedly sexually harassing a passenger onboard, the airline said on Monday.

The airline, however, did not share any specific details about the incident.

"A passenger travelling on (IndiGo flight) 6E- 5319 between Mumbai- Guwahati was handed over to the Guwahati police on arrival, after receiving a complaint from another passenger for alleged sexual harassment," the airline said.

An FIR has been filed by the complainant with the local police and "we will provide assistance in their investigation, where required," IndiGo added.

