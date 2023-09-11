Road crash in Rajasthan leaves six dead

By PTI

JAIPUR: Six members of a family were killed and two others injured when a car collided with a bus in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan early Monday, police said.

The victims were returning to their home in Dholpur district from Khatu Shyamji temple in Sikar when the accident occurred around 1 am, SHO, Bane Singh, said.

He said two bulls were also found dead on the spot and prima facie, the accident occurred as the bulls were fighting on the road.

The impact of the collision was so high that the car was reduced to a heap of mangled metal.

The deceased have been identified as Harendra Singh (32), his wife Mamta (30), their daughter Janhvi (6), Mamta's sister Sudha (35), her husband Santosh (37) and their son Anuj (5).

The accident occurred near a police station and shortly after the collision, the police and locals reached the spot and rushed the victims to a hospital where six of them were declared dead on arrival.

Two minors were injured in the incident while a toddler escaped unhurt.

The bodies will be handed over to family members after postmortem.

