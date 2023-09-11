Home Nation

Road crash in Rajasthan leaves six dead

According to SHO, Bane Singh, two bulls were also found dead on the spot and prima facie, the accident occurred as the bulls were fighting on the road.

Published: 11th September 2023 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Six members of a family were killed and two others injured when a car collided with a bus in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan early Monday, police said.

The victims were returning to their home in Dholpur district from Khatu Shyamji temple in Sikar when the accident occurred around 1 am, SHO, Bane Singh, said.

He said two bulls were also found dead on the spot and prima facie, the accident occurred as the bulls were fighting on the road.

The impact of the collision was so high that the car was reduced to a heap of mangled metal.

The deceased have been identified as Harendra Singh (32), his wife Mamta (30), their daughter Janhvi (6), Mamta's sister Sudha (35), her husband Santosh (37) and their son Anuj (5).

The accident occurred near a police station and shortly after the collision, the police and locals reached the spot and rushed the victims to a hospital where six of them were declared dead on arrival.

Two minors were injured in the incident while a toddler escaped unhurt.

The bodies will be handed over to family members after postmortem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road crash accident dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp