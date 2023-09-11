Scripting success story in Chhattisgarh's tribal villages

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The challenge to break the nexus between rural life and malnutrition is enormous, particularly in children.

The challenge is exacerbated further in remote villages of Maoist-affected regions. It was not uncommon to find many children suffering from poor nutrition and an imbalance of essential nutrients. But two villages in Chhattisgarh, inspired by kitchen gardens and government campaigns on nutritious foods, have been successful in defeating malnutrition.

Two villages Naimed and Komla in the strife-torn Bijapur district, are predominantly populated by tribals. Naimed and Komla villages have a population of 2,886 and 1,256 respectively. The villagers were motivated by the Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan. Anganwadi workers visiting households nurturing backyard gardens, where nutritious vegetables/fruits can be grown, was inspiring too.

The Anganwadi centres also followed the practice of kitchen gardening. Thanks to the consistent efforts, no children in the two villages are said to be malnourished now. Madhuri, a four-year-old girl, was malnourished and weighed just 10.6 kg. She should ideally be around 15 kg, according to doctors. “Villagers were consistently advised by Anganwadi workers on how a good tradition can trounce malnourishment. They also created awareness about Suposhan Abhiyan. My daughter recovered, accessing vital nutrition in her diet even at home,” said Khemeshwar Devi, mother of Madhuri.

The essential nutrients every child gets from the backyard kitchen garden are besides egg, millet, chikki and Dalia etc served at Anganwadi centre, said Ramdulari, an employed worker.“Inhabitants of the villages have gained a better understanding about the growing vegetables and fruits plants at home to consume a good source of nourishment and sustenance as the malnutrition curbing plan,” said the district child protection officer Rahul Kaushik.

According to Kaushik, since October 2019, after the Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan was launched, there has been a perceptible change in the reduction of malnutrition from 38 per cent to 18.97 per cent in Bijapur. “Not just the kids enrolled in Anganwadi centres but the women have also benefited from the nutrients they get in their diet at home,” said Jyoti Patel, an Anganwadi supervisor in Naimed village.

The villagers also get guidance and help from the local horticulture staff and the supply of organic manures from nearby Gauthan (cattle shed premises).

