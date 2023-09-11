Home Nation

Seat-sharing talks may prove tricky for Grand Alliance in Bihar

At least three out of six parties have already started staking their claim to an ‘adequate’ number of seats for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Published: 11th September 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) is likely to face the problem of plenty in terms of the number of parties constituting it.

Lalu Prasad’s RJD, a major ally in the alliance, has begun meetings with MLAs, former MLAs, and all contestants of the 2020 assembly polls for feedback. State party chief Jagadanand Singh presided over Sunday’s meeting, which was attended by deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. The party plans to conclude such confabulations on Monday.

Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh said his party would contest at least 9 LS seats like it did in the 2019 election. Congress was the lone party among the alliance partners to win a seat in the election. CPI(M-L) and even CPI which have 12 and two MLAs in the 243-member assembly have also indicated that they may toughen their stand on their share of seats. Congress has 19 MLAs in the state assembly.

Besides RJD, the Bihar grand alliance comprises JD-U, Congress, CPI(M-L), CPI and the CPM.

