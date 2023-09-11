Working to organise ‘Mahakumbh of OBCs’ at Prayagraj in November: BJP

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The OBCs constitute around 52% of the country’s total population with a higher rate of voting percentage of around 60-70 % in every election.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has focussed its electoral politics on garnering maximum electoral gain from the issue-based polarisation of OBCs especially in the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 election, is working to hold a ‘mahakumbh’ (mega gathering) of OBCs in November at Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad).

The proposed “mahakumbh of OBCs” at Prayagraj would be aimed at taking PM Modi’s works done for the OBCs forward across the country’s districts ahead of the next 2024 general elections. The consultation on it is in progress.

The OBC Morcha of BJP, led by its national president and Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman, would organise the ‘OBCs Mahakumbh’ at Prayagraj for brainstorming on various issues related to OBCs.

Upon being asked by this newspaper, Dr K Laxman confirmed that the ‘OBCs-Mahakumbh’ is being discussed with the central leadership of the party. He said that the proposed Mahakumbh of OBCs will get the final shape soon after the consultation of the party's central leadership.

“We are working on the participation of central leadership at the OBC Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. This will be a historical one with an aim to take the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government done for the welfare of OBCs in the last 9 years”, he said.

He said that the BJP-led government at the centre is the first such government that has given wider representations of OBCs in the government and within the party organisation.

“The Modi government has launched more welfare works than the previous anti-OBC UPA government. The Congress has badly cheated the OBCs for the sake of political benefits. The previous UPA government by Congress had never done anything for the welfare of OBCs. They still insult the people of these communities”, he alleged.

He said that the final date for this OBC Mahakumbh will soon be finalised.

Besides this, Dr K Laxman further said the BJP leaders of OBCs will take forward the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojna Program at the district level after it is launched by the PM on September 17. He said a virtual meeting with the office-bearers of OBC Mocha was held on Monday with him.

