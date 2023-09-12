BJP focuses on second list of candidates in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

Rajesh Kumar Thakur And Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BHOPAL: The BJP is likely to hold the next meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) on September 13 in the national capital in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda, home minister Amit Shah and other core committee members.

Earlier, the BJP had released the first list of 39 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly election and 21 for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections in August. The meeting is supposed to have a wider discussion over the poll preparedness for the two major poll-bound states – Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, which are due for polls later this year.

Reports said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state party chief VD Sharma and state general secretary (organization) Hitanand Sharma flew into Delhi on Monday afternoon.

A source in BJP on Monday hinted that the BJP’s CEC meeting is expected to put the seal of approval on the second lists of candidates for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as part of the party’s well-crafted strategy to field the candidates much earlier in the polls in order to gain a strong electoral mandate from these states.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go to the polls for the 230-member Assembly while Chhattisgarh will vote for the 90-member assembly. “Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are slated to witness a high-pitched poll battle. Leaving nothing to chance, the party seems to have decided to release lists of candidates well before the announcement of the dates of elections in these states. Such strategy will give ample time to the candidates for campaigning on the ground,” said a BJP leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other CEC members are expected to go through the feedback from candidates and keep in mind the prospective candidate’s links with the people and other criteria before announcing them candidates. The BJP is learnt to have identified many “weak and vulnerable” assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on the basis of previous assembly elections’ outcomes.

“As the party wants candidates with non-controversial political backgrounds, there is a possibility to have a discussion on this point at the CEC meeting. The second important point of discussion is likely to be on proper proportional representation of each community in the upcoming elections,” said a source.

The feedback has reportedly been gathered from each of these two states by the party. The winnability factor will equally matter in the meeting during the discussion.

According to party sources, the CEC has also identified “vulnerable seats” numbering 30-35 in Chhattisgarh and 2-25 in Madhya Pradesh. “For each of these seats, there is a possibility to finalise the names of strong candidates – from women, ST, SC and other communities”, said a source.

'Will release lists before polling dates are out'

According to a BJP leader, they will release lists of candidates well before the announcement of the dates of elections in the two states. “Leaving nothing to chance, the party seems to have decided to release lists of candidates well before the announcement of the dates of elections in these states. Such strategy will give ample time to the candidates for campaigning.”

NEW DELHI/BHOPAL: The BJP is likely to hold the next meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) on September 13 in the national capital in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda, home minister Amit Shah and other core committee members. Earlier, the BJP had released the first list of 39 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly election and 21 for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections in August. The meeting is supposed to have a wider discussion over the poll preparedness for the two major poll-bound states – Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, which are due for polls later this year. Reports said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state party chief VD Sharma and state general secretary (organization) Hitanand Sharma flew into Delhi on Monday afternoon.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A source in BJP on Monday hinted that the BJP’s CEC meeting is expected to put the seal of approval on the second lists of candidates for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as part of the party’s well-crafted strategy to field the candidates much earlier in the polls in order to gain a strong electoral mandate from these states. Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go to the polls for the 230-member Assembly while Chhattisgarh will vote for the 90-member assembly. “Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are slated to witness a high-pitched poll battle. Leaving nothing to chance, the party seems to have decided to release lists of candidates well before the announcement of the dates of elections in these states. Such strategy will give ample time to the candidates for campaigning on the ground,” said a BJP leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other CEC members are expected to go through the feedback from candidates and keep in mind the prospective candidate’s links with the people and other criteria before announcing them candidates. The BJP is learnt to have identified many “weak and vulnerable” assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on the basis of previous assembly elections’ outcomes. “As the party wants candidates with non-controversial political backgrounds, there is a possibility to have a discussion on this point at the CEC meeting. The second important point of discussion is likely to be on proper proportional representation of each community in the upcoming elections,” said a source. The feedback has reportedly been gathered from each of these two states by the party. The winnability factor will equally matter in the meeting during the discussion. According to party sources, the CEC has also identified “vulnerable seats” numbering 30-35 in Chhattisgarh and 2-25 in Madhya Pradesh. “For each of these seats, there is a possibility to finalise the names of strong candidates – from women, ST, SC and other communities”, said a source. 'Will release lists before polling dates are out' According to a BJP leader, they will release lists of candidates well before the announcement of the dates of elections in the two states. “Leaving nothing to chance, the party seems to have decided to release lists of candidates well before the announcement of the dates of elections in these states. Such strategy will give ample time to the candidates for campaigning.”