Chandigarh Diary: At event, Punjab CM Mann snubs MLAs accused of graft

Punjab minister performs successful eye surgery

Punjab Minister Dr Baljit Kaur has yet again performed a successful free operation on the right eye of Gurjit Singh hailing from Muktsar district. The patient was previously operated on his other eye by Kaur before entering politics. Handling multiple portfolios – like Social Security, Women and Child Development and Social Justice, Empowerment, and Minorities – the minister said that individuals like Singh always serve as motivation to keep her going in life. Kaur is known for conducting free eye check-up of patients during her public meeting programmes. With this operation, Singh will be able to see society with his own eyes and lead a better life.

At event, Mann snubs MLAs accused of graft

Two graft-accused AAP MLAs faced an embarrassing situation recently at a state-level function at Moga where Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gave them the cold shoulder. Sacked health minister and Mansa MLA Vijay Singla was dropped from the cabinet last year, while Bathinda legislator Amit Rattan Kotfatta was held in February and let off on bail a month later. They were booked by the vigilance in corruption cases. At the Teachers Day event in Moga, Mann took names of all ministers and MLAs present and thanked them but chose to miss the two names – perceived as a warning signal to them.

Infighting in Haryana Cong comes to the fore

Factionalism brewing in the Haryana Congress surfaced during a recent feedback session where the All India Congress Committee (AICC) coordinators had come to meet party cadre – leaving the state brass red-faced. Those coordinating the meet would have never thought that the arriving leaders would walk away before even touching a glass of water. During the meeting, a section of the cadre was given free hand to show strength against a rival camp. However, the indiscipline that was caused left the AICC coordinators disappointed. The local leadership even went on to term the indiscipline of the workers as ‘excitement’.

