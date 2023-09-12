Home Nation

Minor student gang-raped while returning from school in Uttar Pradesh

Two of the accused known to her allegedly offered her a lift on a motorbike and took her to a secluded place, where they, along with three others, gang-raped her.

By PTI

SAHARANPUR: A girl student of Class 11 was allegedly gang-raped by five men in a village here when she was returning from school, police said on Tuesday.

The five accused were arrested on Tuesday, they added.

While she was on her way home on Monday afternoon, two youths known to her allegedly offered her lift on a motorbike and took her to a secluded place, where they, along with three others, gang-raped her, Gangoh ASP Sagar Jain said.

The accused later took the girl on the bike and left her at a crossing, from where the minor somehow reached the nearby police outpost and reported the incident.

On being informed by the police, the girl's family members reached the police station and lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the ASP said.

The girl has been sent to a government medical college in Meerut for treatment, he added.

The five accused -- Ankur, Aman, Shavej, Sadik and Sarvej -- were arrested on Tuesday, the police said.

