Road to 2024: INDIA alliance gearing up for seat-sharing talks on Sept 13

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first meeting of the coordination committee of the Opposition alliance 'INDIA' on September 13 in New Delhi will discuss seat-sharing formulas and mass campaign strategies for the upcoming assembly polls, according to CPI leader D Raja. The meeting will be held at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence.

Meanwhile, the 21-member campaign committee will meet on Tuesday for the second time to firm up the plans for the rallies and campaigns.

Speaking to this newspaper, Raja, a member of the coordination committee, said the parties will continue discussions on seat-sharing for the upcoming assembly election in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. The parties have already begun some talks at the state level, he said.

“It is the first meeting of the coordination committee after its formation. The parties have already begun some talks at the state level. In Telangana, some talks are going on. We will be discussing the progress made in the talks. We will also be sharing our suggestions on how to take the talks forward,” he said, adding that they haven’t set a deadline for seat-sharing talks as the election is yet to be announced.

Raja said the meeting will also discuss strategies for mass campaigns to be held in different states. “During our Mumbai meeting also, we discussed certain issues to be taken up to organize mass programmes,” added Raja.

Meanwhile speaking to the media, RJD MP Manoj Jha said the results of the recent bypolls show that a narrative is getting built in favour of the INDIA bloc. In the seven assembly seats in six states, the Opposition won four and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three.

“The meeting of the 13th is important, meetings of the different sub-groups have been held, like the social media committee, campaign committee, research committee, all have held their meetings. The deliberations held in these meetings will get a stamp of approval. A final shape will be given to the agenda, what would be the programmes, where the campaigns will be held, it will all be deliberated upon,” he said.

