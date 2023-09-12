Sharad Pawar led NCP faction files disqualification plea against the 41 MLAs, five MLC

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The unrest in Ajit Pawar-led NCP factions increased after Sharad Pawar-led factions filed the disqualification petitions against the 41 MLAs and 5 MLCs before the speaker of Maharashtra state assembly speaker.

NCP state unit president and legislative party leader Jayant Patil and chief whip of NCP Jitendra Ahwad filed the disqualification petitions against the total 41 MLAs and five MLCs of Ajit Pawar-led factions of NCP before state assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar. Interestingly, NCP MLA Nawab Malik who was initially rumoured with Ajit Pawar, his name is not included in the disqualification petition list of a total of 41 MLAs. Mr Malik is on medical leave for two months.

Senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar factions said on June 2, they first filed the disqualification petitions against the nine NCP MLAs that including deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Earlier, Sharad Pawar had already filed a disqualification plea against Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel in parliament.

“Then, gradually they totally filed disqualification petitions against 41 MLAs and 5 MLCs. We also conveyed the same to the Elections Commission of India. We expect that the speaker of the state assembly will take up these petitions and start hearing and disqualifications subsequently in an impartial manner and without any prejudice,” he added, requesting anonymity.

Earlier DCM Ajit Pawar had filed the signatures of 41 MLAs showing he has the support of these MLAs to the elections commission of India. Sharad Pawar-led NCP has the support of 12 MLAs including Prajaka Tanpure, Rohit Pawar, Anil Deshmukh, Jayant Patil, Sunil Busara, Jitendra Ahwad, Rajesh Tope, Sandeep Kshirsagar and one MLC Shashikant Shinde.

One of the MLAs who is with Ajit Pawar's faction NCP said that they are concerned about their political future without the presence and support of Sharad Pawar.

“When Ajit Pawar decided to support the BJP that time, we were told that this decision had the support of Sharad Pawar and he eventually joined us. But things are happening in a different way. We never expected such situations where we would face the elections without the support and presence of Sharad Pawar. Besides, there is a huge anti-incumbency against the present government. We always get elected by secular and progressive voters like Dalit, Maratha and minorities. Now, we are with the BJP so these secular vote banks will alienate us. I really do not know what will happen now,” he said, requesting anonymity.

