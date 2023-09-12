Home Nation

South Korea keen to join Quad, upgrade trade agreement with 'strategic partner' India

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made his first visit to India for the recently concluded G20 Summit and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines.

Published: 12th September 2023 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: South Korea would like to be a part of the Quad, said South Korean Ambassador to India Chang Jae-bok on Tuesday.

"Korea is already an important partner for all Quad countries. It is entirely on the Quad members to consider including us," said the Ambassador.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made his first visit to India for the recently concluded G20 Summit and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines.

There are also plans to upgrade the existing Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

"CEPA between India and Korea was signed in 2009 and became effective in 2010. Later, both nations realised that it should be upgraded. As a result, in 2016 negotiations began which were paused during the pandemic. As of now, 10 rounds of negotiations have been undertaken between the commerce ministries of the respective countries. The meeting between the two leaders is expected to give a push to these rounds of negotiations," the envoy said, adding that the two countries are strategic partners.

South Korea also hailed the New Delhi Leaders Declaration, saying that the inclusion of PM Modi's statement that 'this is not an era of war' in para 14 was thought to be most effective to arrive at a consensus.

"G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant worked a great deal towards arriving at a consensus on Ukraine. Besides, there had to be a compromise in order to lead to a consensus – which happened leading to the declaration," he added.

Meanwhile, there is also a defence partnership between the two nations and technology transfer from Korea to India.

South Korea has also extend a $4 billion loan under the Economic Development Fund by its ministry of economy for development of infrastructure in India. This is a low interest loan (less than 1 per cent interest) and some projects like the Mumbai-Nagpur intelligent traffic system have been installed under this.

South Korea is also keen to attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya for cultural reasons.

"According to legend, a Korean Prince got married to a princess from Ayutha (we interpret this as Ayodhya) and hence this town has great significance for us. We would hope to be a part of the celebrations that lead to the inauguration of this temple," the Ambassador added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
quad south korea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp