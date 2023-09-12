Home Nation

TMC MP Nussrat Jahan appears at ED office for questioning

Jahan had denied allegations of being involved in any fraudulent practice and said that she had resigned from the directorship of the company in March 2017.

Published: 12th September 2023 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Nussrat Jahan arrives at the ED office in Kolkata, on Sept. 12, 2023,  for questioning in a case of alleged fraud by a real estate company, of which she was a director. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nussrat Jahan on Tuesday went to the city office of the Enforcement Directorate as she was summoned for questioning in a case linked to the alleged duping of senior citizens by promising them flats in New Town on the eastern fringes of the city, a senior officer said.

She will be questioned and the entire process will be recorded, he said.

"We will question her about her role in the company. We have listed several questions for her. The entire process will be recorded. We will also record her statement," the officer told PTI.

The ED probe pertains to a group of senior citizens recently lodging a complaint accusing a real estate company of cheating by promising them flats in the New Town area.

The 33-year-old Jahan had denied allegations of being involved in any fraudulent practice and said that she had resigned from the directorship of the company in March 2017.

The TMC Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat had said she had taken a loan from the company and repaid it with interest in May 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nussrat Jahan Nusrat Jahan Enforcement Directorate TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp