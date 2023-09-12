Home Nation

TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee called for questioning by ED on same day of 'INDIA' bloc meet

The ED summons is in connection with irregularities in recruitment to state-aided schools.

Published: 12th September 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for questioning on September 13, the day he is scheduled to attend the inaugural meeting of the 14-member coordination committee meeting of INDIA bloc. The ED summons is in connection with irregularities in recruitment to state-aided schools.

“This is a political vendetta. In a democracy, a few political parties have an understanding with other outfits. There should be courtesy in politics. Summoning Abhishek is unnecessarily harassment. This may boomerang. There is nothing against me. They want to damage the power of our youth wing. But the youth in Bengal will not tolerate it,” she Mamata before flying to Spain and Dubai aiming to bring investment in Bengal.  Mamata in the past had expressed her fear that the central agency might put Abhishek, the second-in-command in TMC, behind bars. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhishek Banerjee Mamata Banerjee Enforcement Directorate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp