TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee called for questioning by ED on same day of 'INDIA' bloc meet

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for questioning on September 13, the day he is scheduled to attend the inaugural meeting of the 14-member coordination committee meeting of INDIA bloc. The ED summons is in connection with irregularities in recruitment to state-aided schools.

“This is a political vendetta. In a democracy, a few political parties have an understanding with other outfits. There should be courtesy in politics. Summoning Abhishek is unnecessarily harassment. This may boomerang. There is nothing against me. They want to damage the power of our youth wing. But the youth in Bengal will not tolerate it,” she Mamata before flying to Spain and Dubai aiming to bring investment in Bengal. Mamata in the past had expressed her fear that the central agency might put Abhishek, the second-in-command in TMC, behind bars.

