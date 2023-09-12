'We are both India and Bharat, rest will be taken care of by Baba Baidyanath': RJD chief Lalu

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday accused the BJP government of "doing away" with the constitution and "wipe out" the name of BR Ambedkar.

Speaking to the media after offering prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar, the RJD supremo remarked, "We will not allow the constitution, poor, unemployed or Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar to be harmed in any way. They (the saffron party) want to wipe out the name of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar."

Lalu also expressed concern over present affairs in the country and asserted that PM Modi's "exit is certain" following the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The situation in the country is not good. Inflation and unemployment are at its peak. People are falling prey to hunger. Narendra Modi has resorted to deceiving people again with elections around the corner....But his exit is certain this time," claimed the former Union Minister.

When asked about the ongoing 'Bharat' renaming controversy, the RJD Chief said, "We are both India and Bharat; the rest will be taken care of by Baba Baidyanath."

"I visited both Baba Baidyanath and Basukinath and offered prayers to them and will visit a few other religious places following which I will jump into the poll battle and start the work for the INDIA block formed by 28 political parties," he added.

He also came down heavily on PM Modi over the reduction of LPG prices, terming it a tactic to "deceive people before the elections."

"The Prime Minister is trying to fool the people by reducing the price of gas cylinders by Rs 200, as if, he is paying it from his own pocket.... It is the money of the people. The funds for ration or kerosene come from citizens' money," the RJD chief remarked.

Terming the G20 summit a "waste of money", Lalu questioned what benefit the common people of India would get from the summit. "What difference did G20 Summit make to the people of this Country…So much money in this Country was wasted by inviting so many people from across the world," he said.

Meanwhile, Lalu informed that the INDIA bloc parties will start brainstorming soon to select candidates for the 2024 polls in New Delhi later this month, which will also be attended by Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav. "A committee has already been formed and Prime Ministerial candidate will be elected one from them only,” he said.

There are no differences on the issue of the Prime Ministerial candidate and a consensus leader of the block will also be selected in due course, Yadav continued.

