Bihar Assembly elections likely to be clubbed with LS polls, claims Chirag Paswan

Chirag told media persons that the assembly election would be held in the state simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election if Nitish was not given any position in the opposition alliance.

Published: 13th September 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

ChiragPaswan

FILE - Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan a ta press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Jamui MP and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief and Chirag Paswan on Tuesday asserted that the assembly election would be held in Bihar simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election if Nitish did not get a position in the opposition alliance INDIA.

Responding to Nitish’s claim that the Centre could hold the Lok Sabha election ahead of the scheduled time, Chirag told media persons that the assembly election would be held in the state simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election if Nitish was not given any position in the opposition alliance.

On Monday, JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said that Nitish Kumar was the only formidable candidate of Opposition for the PM’s post. To buttress his point, he said that Nitish has a clean image and also has experience working with the central government.

Lalan said Nitish has been serving as chief minister of Bihar for the last 17 years (except one year when he had quit the post for Jitan Ram Manjhi). The demand for Nitish being projected as PM face of ‘INDIA’ has gained momentum after CM returned to Patna.

One Nation One ElectionChirag PaswanBihar electionsOne Nation One Poll2024 Lok Sabha elections

