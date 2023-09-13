Chhattisgarh polls: Citing 'bad weather', Amit Shah's campaign event in Dantewada cancelled

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: With Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancelling his trip to Chhattisgarh, the BJP state in-charge Om Mathur flagged off the party’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ from the Maoist-affected tribal belt of Dantewada district on Tuesday.

The reason behind the cancellation of Shah’s trip was initially cited as bad weather conditions. However, party sources said that he was to attend another significant meeting at the residence of party national president J P Nadda in Delhi.

Chipping in for Shah, Union Minister Smriti Irani rushed to Bastar to be a part of the launch event of the ‘Parivartan Yatra’. However, at the last moment, she too didn’t attend the party’s programme.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a dig at these developments saying that if such is the scenario emerging now for the state’s opposition party, what will then be the result at the end?

The Congress CM claimed that the BJP in Chhattisgarh couldn’t live up to the expectations of their leader Amit Shah. According to BJP state president Arun Sao, the focus of the yatra will be to expose alleged rampant corruption, failure to keep promises, atrocities and misrule of the Congress government.

He appealed to the people of the state to actively join the BJP’s yatra programme. The BJP had also planned to distribute, among the masses, a chargesheet (Arop Patra) released by Amit Shah against the state government in Raipur on September 2.

However, the yatras will continuously get guidance and boost from national and state leaders, Sao said.

“Both yatras will culminate in Bilaspur on September 28, the day when PM Modi will address the occasion. The yatras will cover 87 assembly constituencies after travelling 2,989 km with a mission to dislodge the corrupt regime,” Sao said.

The opposition will further seek adequate security from the state home secretary and the DGP for the proposed political yatra intended to galvanise the organisation and drive the party cadres into yet another battle plan for the elections.

