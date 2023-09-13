Guessing game on as agenda for special Parliament session not made public yet

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as only five days are left for the special session of Parliament to begin, the suspense continues as the agenda of the session has not been made public. The government remained tight-lipped on Tuesday on the agenda, but speculation is rife that it may table Bills on a slew of contentious issues.

These may pertain to women’s reservation, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), new criminal law after getting the standing committee report, 'One Nation, One Election' and the OBC quota.

Sources in the government hinted that a resolution can also be moved to adopt the use of the word ‘Bharat’ as the name of the country on a larger scale in the government and private works and documents.

“This has literally begun with the change of ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ on the official documents of the recently concluded G20 Summit, the President’s invitation to delegates and the Prime Minister’s departure to Indonesia and others including the nameplate placed before Modi during the G20 session.

“There is a need to bring the Houses in consonance with the matter,” said a senior government official requesting anonymity.

A buzz is that the ‘One Nation, One Election’ will certainly figure during the special session as primary works on it have almost been completed. The special session will begin its first day in the Old Parliament, but move to the new Parliament on its second day. The second day, September 19, is the auspicious Ganesh Chaturdashi as per the Hindu calendar.

Speaking to this newspaper, some BJP sources hinted that the Bill on UCC is almost final and one can expect it to be moved in the Houses. “The 50th anniversary of the Quit India Movement is also likely to be celebrated in the new Parliament. There is also a strong possibility of the government’s move on the ‘One Nation One Election’ and the Women’s Reservation Bills,” said a senior BJP functionary.

A buzz continued in the political circles that the government may also move a bill to declare Mumbai as a Union Territory. The government can also move the contentious Criminal Justice Law Amendment Bill.

Another speculation is that an OBC quota will be announced ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections.

The Rohini Commission has been looking into this issue for a long time. Sources also said that the government may end the suspense by moving the Bill on Criminal Law after getting the standing committee report. “This may be extended if the winter session is to be held,” said a source.

NEW DELHI: Even as only five days are left for the special session of Parliament to begin, the suspense continues as the agenda of the session has not been made public. The government remained tight-lipped on Tuesday on the agenda, but speculation is rife that it may table Bills on a slew of contentious issues. These may pertain to women’s reservation, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), new criminal law after getting the standing committee report, 'One Nation, One Election' and the OBC quota. Sources in the government hinted that a resolution can also be moved to adopt the use of the word ‘Bharat’ as the name of the country on a larger scale in the government and private works and documents.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “This has literally begun with the change of ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ on the official documents of the recently concluded G20 Summit, the President’s invitation to delegates and the Prime Minister’s departure to Indonesia and others including the nameplate placed before Modi during the G20 session. “There is a need to bring the Houses in consonance with the matter,” said a senior government official requesting anonymity. A buzz is that the ‘One Nation, One Election’ will certainly figure during the special session as primary works on it have almost been completed. The special session will begin its first day in the Old Parliament, but move to the new Parliament on its second day. The second day, September 19, is the auspicious Ganesh Chaturdashi as per the Hindu calendar. Speaking to this newspaper, some BJP sources hinted that the Bill on UCC is almost final and one can expect it to be moved in the Houses. “The 50th anniversary of the Quit India Movement is also likely to be celebrated in the new Parliament. There is also a strong possibility of the government’s move on the ‘One Nation One Election’ and the Women’s Reservation Bills,” said a senior BJP functionary. A buzz continued in the political circles that the government may also move a bill to declare Mumbai as a Union Territory. The government can also move the contentious Criminal Justice Law Amendment Bill. Another speculation is that an OBC quota will be announced ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections. The Rohini Commission has been looking into this issue for a long time. Sources also said that the government may end the suspense by moving the Bill on Criminal Law after getting the standing committee report. “This may be extended if the winter session is to be held,” said a source.