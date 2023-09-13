INDIA bloc to boycott news anchors who spread communal divide; to come up with list

By Online Desk

At the first meeting of the coordination committee of the INDIA grouping which was held at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Delhi has decided to come up with a list of anchors and news channels which the leaders of the opposition parties will boycott amid allegations of bias, said Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

Venugopal also revealed that the coordination committee authorised the sub-group on media to decide upon the names of the anchors.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha who was speaking to the media after the meet said "There are some anchors who conduct provocative debates. We'll make a list of them and INDIA alliance partners will stop going to their shows."

#WATCH | AAP MP Raghav Chadha on INDIA bloc Coordination Committee meeting



"It has been decided that member parties will start the process for seat-sharing and take a decision on it soon; a joint public rally will be held in Bhopal. It was also decided that the issue of caste… pic.twitter.com/smktxqoDBA — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2023

INDIA bloc decided to hold their first joint public meeting in Bhopal in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh in the first week of October and said the constituent parties will start seat-sharing talks at the earliest.

