Jharkhand government to give motorcycle, houses to tribal village heads

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In the first such initiative, the Jharkhand Government will provide motorcycles to the tribal village heads like Manki-Munda, Majhi, Jog, Godet, Parganait etc. Chief Minister Hemant Soren while addressing a gathering in East Singhbhum on Tuesday announced that besides giving motorcycles to the social tribal leaders, he will also make houses available to them. "Besides carrying out the programme of giving motorcycles to the tribal social leaders like Manki-Munda, Majhi, Jog, Godet, Parganait etc., the state government has also decided to provide houses to them," said Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Soren, while addressing a gathering at the tribute meeting-cum-assets distribution ceremony organized in the memory of martyrs at Kurukocha at Chakulia in East Singhbhum district. To mark the occasion, the Chief Minister also distributed motorcycles among some of the tribal village heads. According to Soren, tribals of Jharkhand never bowed down before anybody, be it for the security of the country, saving water, forests, land and environment, staging protests against injustice and exploitation or fighting for their dignity and rights. "We have been struggling hard on each and every front and will continue to do so. Tribals never compromised with their principles and have witnessed sacrifices of many tribal heroes for the sake of social justice and the Country itself," said Sroen, further added that he is proud of these immortal martyrs. The Chief Minister announced that special arrangements would be made if youths came forward to set up rice mills and other such industries. It will not only give impetus to the state economy but will also encourage employment generation. Soren also informed that several measures are being taken to encourage sports and sportspersons and sports policy was formulated for the first time in Jharkhand. Under this policy, sportspersons bringing medals in national and international events will be recruited directly for government jobs, he said. "Not only that, playgrounds are also being developed under Shaheed Poto Yojana and they are being provided sports gear through Siddho Kanu Club besides providing financial assistance to them," said Soren. The State Government is making efforts to facilitate players to excel in their field of interest and bring medals for the state and the country as well, he added. The Chief Minister, on the occasion, distributed assets worth more than Rs 757 crore among 11,14,756 beneficiaries. They were provided benefits of welfare schemes like the Chief Minister Employment Generation Scheme, Chief Minister Livestock Scheme, Chief Minister Shramik Scheme, Sarvajan Pension Scheme, Dhoti Saree Scheme, Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana and Chief Minister Critical Illness Scheme.