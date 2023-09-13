Kejriwal quotes SRK's 'Jawan' dialogue, says only AAP seeks votes by promising quality education

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Quoting Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan in his latest blockbuster 'Jawan', Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asserted that his party is the only one that asks for votes on the promise of providing quality education. Kejriwal also reiterated his opposition to the 'One Nation One Election' concept.

Kejriwal who was in Amritsar to inaugurate a School of Eminence said, "In the movie Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan said not to give votes on the basis of religion and caste and instead ask them (candidates) if they can give good education and medical aid. Today, there is only one party -- AAP -- that asks for votes on the promise of providing education to their children."

Later, addressing the gathering during Sikhiya Kranti Rally in Amritsar, Kejriwal said, "It has been 75 years, I don't remember any party saying that we will build schools, build good hospitals..even now they don't say so, their intent is bad. Recently, a film Jawan has been released, it is a good film, you must watch it. You must have heard Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue and he says they will come and seek vote before polls in the name of religion, caste but confront them and ask these parties what they will do for education, treatment facilities. I want to tell Shah Rukh Khan sahab that in the entire country, AAP is the only party which works for good education and giving good health facilities to people," he said.

"If we could bring a education and health revolution, why could other parties not do it in 75 years," he said, adding they remained busy only in accumulating wealth. "We have plugged leakages and every penny is used for people's welfare," he said.

ALSO READ | AAP's Raghav Chadha condemns Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatana Dharma remark, says it doesn't reflect INDIA stand

Kejriwal said already one lakh students have filled forms showing interest for admission in Schools of Eminence which are going to be opened.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal reiterated his opposition to the 'One Nation One Election' concept. "These days they have come with 'One Nation One Election'. Never let it happen. What do leaders fear, it is the election. At the time of Nagar Nigam, Panchayat, Assembly and Parliament elections, leaders come to seek votes from you. But if elections are held at one time, they will not show their face for four-and-a-half years," he said.

Kejriwal said that 600-700 Mohalla Clinics have opened in Punjab where medicines, treatment is free. Now, the state government is planning to upgrade civil hospitals too equipping them with modern machinery. "We have given one slogan--One Nation, One Education. Everyone has right to good and quality education," he said.

Addressing the rally, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that Rs 358 crore will be spent for construction of wall boundary in over 7000 schools. Likewise, he said Rs 25 crore is being spent on benches and furniture, Rs 60 crore on washrooms and Rs 800 crore on 10,000 new classrooms for which work is underway. Likewise, Mann said that campus managers are being provided in each school along with two security guards in every government secondary school.

He said that very soon Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses will be introduced in government schools across the state. He said that one lakh students will be imparted training in Artificial Intelligence. Mann said that training will also be given to 10,000 teachers for AI courses, adding that earlier Punjab was known for the green revolution and white revolution but now it will be known for the education revolution.

CHANDIGARH: Quoting Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan in his latest blockbuster 'Jawan', Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asserted that his party is the only one that asks for votes on the promise of providing quality education. Kejriwal also reiterated his opposition to the 'One Nation One Election' concept. Kejriwal who was in Amritsar to inaugurate a School of Eminence said, "In the movie Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan said not to give votes on the basis of religion and caste and instead ask them (candidates) if they can give good education and medical aid. Today, there is only one party -- AAP -- that asks for votes on the promise of providing education to their children." Later, addressing the gathering during Sikhiya Kranti Rally in Amritsar, Kejriwal said, "It has been 75 years, I don't remember any party saying that we will build schools, build good hospitals..even now they don't say so, their intent is bad. Recently, a film Jawan has been released, it is a good film, you must watch it. You must have heard Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue and he says they will come and seek vote before polls in the name of religion, caste but confront them and ask these parties what they will do for education, treatment facilities. I want to tell Shah Rukh Khan sahab that in the entire country, AAP is the only party which works for good education and giving good health facilities to people," he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "If we could bring a education and health revolution, why could other parties not do it in 75 years," he said, adding they remained busy only in accumulating wealth. "We have plugged leakages and every penny is used for people's welfare," he said. ALSO READ | AAP's Raghav Chadha condemns Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatana Dharma remark, says it doesn't reflect INDIA stand Kejriwal said already one lakh students have filled forms showing interest for admission in Schools of Eminence which are going to be opened. Meanwhile, Kejriwal reiterated his opposition to the 'One Nation One Election' concept. "These days they have come with 'One Nation One Election'. Never let it happen. What do leaders fear, it is the election. At the time of Nagar Nigam, Panchayat, Assembly and Parliament elections, leaders come to seek votes from you. But if elections are held at one time, they will not show their face for four-and-a-half years," he said. Kejriwal said that 600-700 Mohalla Clinics have opened in Punjab where medicines, treatment is free. Now, the state government is planning to upgrade civil hospitals too equipping them with modern machinery. "We have given one slogan--One Nation, One Education. Everyone has right to good and quality education," he said. Addressing the rally, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that Rs 358 crore will be spent for construction of wall boundary in over 7000 schools. Likewise, he said Rs 25 crore is being spent on benches and furniture, Rs 60 crore on washrooms and Rs 800 crore on 10,000 new classrooms for which work is underway. Likewise, Mann said that campus managers are being provided in each school along with two security guards in every government secondary school. He said that very soon Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses will be introduced in government schools across the state. He said that one lakh students will be imparted training in Artificial Intelligence. Mann said that training will also be given to 10,000 teachers for AI courses, adding that earlier Punjab was known for the green revolution and white revolution but now it will be known for the education revolution.