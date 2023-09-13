Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Five people killed, 8 injured in shootout between two groups 

The shootout between members of the Dangi and Pal communities took place around 9 am at Renda village in the district, which is the home turf of state home minister Narottam Mishra.

By PTI

DATIA: Five people were killed and eight others seriously injured after two groups opened fire at each other over grazing of domestic animals in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Wednesday, a police official said.

The shootout between members of the Dangi and Pal communities took place around 9 am at Renda village in the district, which is the home turf of state home minister Narottam Mishra.

Citing the initial investigation, Datia Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said there was an altercation between one Prakash Dangi and Preetam Pal over the grazing of domestic animals three days ago.

During the heated argument, Prakash slapped Preetam following which cross-complaints were filed and FIRs registered against both communities, the SP said.

Members of the two communities once again faced off on Wednesday morning and engaged in a shootout, which left five dead and eight grievously injured, he said.

Prakash Dangi, Ram Naresh Dangi, Surendra Dangi, Rajendra Pal and Raghvendra Pal died in the exchange of fire, he said.

All the deceased were above 30.

The injured persons have been admitted to the district hospital.

