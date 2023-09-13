Home Nation

NHRC sends notice to Bihar govt over group of men 'shaving' tribal woman's head

According to the media report, the villagers shaved the head of the woman, suspecting her of having an illicit relationship with a man in the same village.

Published: 13th September 2023 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

genderviolence-crimesagainstwomen-rapecases-sexualassault-POCSO

Image used for representational purposes only. (AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NHRC has sent a notice to the Bihar government and the state's police chief over reports that a group of men allegedly shaved the head of a tribal woman in Araria district, officials said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the National Human Rights Commission observed that the report, if true, raises a serious issue of violation of human rights.

The NHRC said it has taken a "suo motu cognisance of a media report that a group of men reportedly shaved the head of a woman belonging to the scheduled tribe in the Raniganj area of the Araria district in Bihar. The incident reportedly happened on September 8."

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of Bihar, seeking a detailed report, it added.

The report should include the status of the FIR, physical as well as mental health status of the victim and compensation, if any, granted to her.

The response is expected within four weeks, according to the statement.

According to the media report, the villagers shaved the head of the woman, suspecting her of having an illicit relationship with a man in the same village.

Reportedly, they also made a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar tribal woman NHRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp