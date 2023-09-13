Noida lawyer murder: Husband called broker to house after killing wife, say cops

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NOIDA: The investigation into the murder of a 61-year-old Supreme Court lawyer in Noida has revealed that her husband had got a broker to the house after killing his wife.

The husband, identified as Nitin Nath Sinha, a former Indian Information Service officer of the 1988 batch, had taken voluntary retirement after serving for 10 years in service. He allegedly strangulated his wife to death over a property-related dispute.

“During interrogation, he told us that after killing his wife he called up a buyer to the same house, while the body of his wife was still there,” a Noida police official told this newspaper. The accused had strained relations with his wife and wanted to sell their house located in Noida sector 30, for which his deceased wife was not giving her approval, police said.

But the husband went against his wife’s wishes and struck a deal with a broker to sell the bungalow for Rs 5.70 crore. He had also taken an advance of Rs 55 lakh. On the fateful day, the elderly couple had an argument around 9.30 am and the accused killed his wife. Within three hours, he called up a broker to the house.

“At that time he hid the body in the bathroom on the upper floor of the house and showed the guests the ground floor,” the official said. When the broker asked him about his wife, he told them that she was a cancer patient and was sleeping upstairs.

After the broker left the house, the accused brought his wife’s body to the ground floor and hid it in the bathroom. He himself went upstairs and hid in a small store room.



NOIDA: The investigation into the murder of a 61-year-old Supreme Court lawyer in Noida has revealed that her husband had got a broker to the house after killing his wife. The husband, identified as Nitin Nath Sinha, a former Indian Information Service officer of the 1988 batch, had taken voluntary retirement after serving for 10 years in service. He allegedly strangulated his wife to death over a property-related dispute. “During interrogation, he told us that after killing his wife he called up a buyer to the same house, while the body of his wife was still there,” a Noida police official told this newspaper. The accused had strained relations with his wife and wanted to sell their house located in Noida sector 30, for which his deceased wife was not giving her approval, police said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); But the husband went against his wife’s wishes and struck a deal with a broker to sell the bungalow for Rs 5.70 crore. He had also taken an advance of Rs 55 lakh. On the fateful day, the elderly couple had an argument around 9.30 am and the accused killed his wife. Within three hours, he called up a broker to the house. “At that time he hid the body in the bathroom on the upper floor of the house and showed the guests the ground floor,” the official said. When the broker asked him about his wife, he told them that she was a cancer patient and was sleeping upstairs. After the broker left the house, the accused brought his wife’s body to the ground floor and hid it in the bathroom. He himself went upstairs and hid in a small store room.