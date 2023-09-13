Home Nation

Only two working days left, still not a word on agenda of Parliament special session: TMC

A special session of Parliament has been convened from September 18 to 22.

Published: 13th September 2023 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Wednesday attacked the Centre, claiming that "not a word on the agenda" of the special session of Parliament was disclosed even though only two working days are left for the sitting.

A special session of Parliament has been convened from September 18 to 22.

"TWO working days to go before the #SpecialParliamentSession begins and still not a word on the agenda Only TWO people know! And we still call ourselves a parliamentary democracy," TMC Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O'Brien posted on X, formerly Twitter.

A session of both Houses of Parliament will be held without Question Hour or private members' business, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha secretariats said September 2.

The session will have five sittings, and members will be informed about the provisional calendar separately, the secretariats had said.

ALSO READ | Centre calls all-party meeting ahead of Parliament special session; agenda still unknown

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Derek O'Brien special session of Parliament Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp