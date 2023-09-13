Only two working days left, still not a word on agenda of Parliament special session: TMC

By PTI

KOLKATA: Senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Wednesday attacked the Centre, claiming that "not a word on the agenda" of the special session of Parliament was disclosed even though only two working days are left for the sitting.

A special session of Parliament has been convened from September 18 to 22.

"TWO working days to go before the #SpecialParliamentSession begins and still not a word on the agenda Only TWO people know! And we still call ourselves a parliamentary democracy," TMC Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O'Brien posted on X, formerly Twitter.

A session of both Houses of Parliament will be held without Question Hour or private members' business, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha secretariats said September 2.

The session will have five sittings, and members will be informed about the provisional calendar separately, the secretariats had said.

