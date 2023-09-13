Home Nation

Rajasthan CM Gehlot skips riverfront project inauguration; stokes row in poll-bound state

Experts speculated that the possibility of protests against this project may have led Gehlot to skip the event.

Published: 13th September 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 08:54 AM

Ashok Gehlot

FILE - Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  In Rajasthan, a political row has erupted following Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s decision to stay away from the high-profile inauguration of a riverfront project in Kota district. The project, which cost over Rs 1,400 crore, marks the country’s first heritage riverfront.

Many celebrities were expected to be present at the inauguration ceremony on September 12 alongside the CM. Ultimately, Gehlot could not attend. Nonetheless, the event proceeded as planned, with the inauguration done by UDH minister Shanti Dhariwal. 

Despite Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s absence, prominent figures such as Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, Rajasthan Cricket Association President Vaibhav Gehlot, ministers BD Kalla, Parsadi Lal Meena, Govind Meghwal, Bharosi Lal Jatav, Ramlal Jat, Shakuntala Rawat, Lalchand Kataria, Udaylal Anjana, numerous MLAs, and board presidents were in attendance. 

Gehlot’s absence, however, has fueled political speculation, as his visit was considered crucial during the election year for the politics of Hadoti, and a cabinet meeting was scheduled in Kota during this time.

Experts speculated that the possibility of protests against this project may have led Gehlot to skip the event. Among those opposing the project are former BJP MLA Prahlad Gunjal who alleged violation of eco-sensitive zone rules in the riverfront’s construction, protests initiated by Congress MLA Bharat Singh, and ongoing farmers’ protests related to Keshoraipatan Sugar Mill.

Gunjal held a press conference after the government’s programme was announced, alleging that the riverfront’s construction disregarded Supreme Court and High Court orders and NGT guidelines, especially in relation to the crocodile sanctuary.

Following Gunjal’s conference, Rajasthan officials undertook a late-night review of files and documents, identifying potential issues in the riverfront construction. Subsequently, Gehlot informed the public via Twitter at 2:28 AM of his unavailability for the September 12 event due to ‘unavoidable reasons’, while extending congratulations to Hadoti residents.

