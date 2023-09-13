Home Nation

Sanatana Dharma row: FIR registered against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Mumbai

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin recently blamed Sanatan Dharma for promoting division and discrimination among people and said it should be eradicated.

Published: 13th September 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express)

DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express)

By PTI

THANE: The Mira Road police here have registered an FIR against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin following a complaint over his remarks on Sanatan Dharma, an official said on Wednesday.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin recently blamed Sanatan Dharma for promoting division and discrimination among people and said it should be eradicated.

Based on the complaint by a local resident, the Mira Road police on Tuesday night registered the FIR against Stalin under Indian Penal Code Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), the official said.

The complainant claimed that Stalin's remarks have hurt the sentiments and religious feelings of those follow the Sanatan Dharma, as per the FIR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanatana Dharma Udhayanidhi Stalin DMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp